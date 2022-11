The Minister of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas Fred Mitchell with the Secretary of the United States Antony Blinken met at the Secretary’s offices and discussed Haiti, Climate Change, our commitment to good relations, and working on solutions in Haiti. Washington DC 8 November 2022. With Ambassador Wendall Jones and Director General Rhoda Jackson, DCM Tracee Dorestant, Ashley Cargill, Second Secretary, and U S Chargè Usha Pitt.