BANKING IS A COMPLICATED MESS IN THIS COUNTRY

Did you know that you know that you cannot get your own money out of the Banks in The Bahamas if you wanted to?  Confronted with paying a bill overseas as he was checking out of the hotel in the United States, the card was declined although there was plenty of money in the bank.  When the bank was contacted down in Trinidad, not The Bahamas, the customer was told that because the amount of the bill exceeded the daily limit for transactions,  he could not pay the bill. Now you could hear some sugar honey ice tea. Things get curiouser and curiouser.

