DUANE SANDS ASKS AN ASSININE QUESTION ON THE STORM

The Chairman of the Free National Movement Dr Duane Sands issued a statement today asking who is coordinating the response to Tropical Storm Nicole. He was attempting to throw shade at our Prime Minister Philip Davis fighting in Egypt to get the money to pay for the loss and damage from Dorian and now Nicole. Dr Sands should be shown this photo of the Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and the Government’s response team being met at the Grand Bahama International Airport by the FNM’s Leader Michael Pintard and other FNM MPs today. So perhaps Dr Sands needs to speak to his own Leader to find out the answer to his asinine question. The PLP says to Dr Sands: ” there are none so blind as those who will not see ”  — Fred Mitchell MP, Chair PLP, 10 November 2022. 

