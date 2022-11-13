WITH MONEY CAN WALK RIGHT IN AND DO AS YOU PLEASE

An Indian diplomat repeated a story to the Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell that there was a fundamental irony about Indian independence, fifty years after the British departed, that an Indian man with all the credentials and equity would walk into the bank and not be able to borrow a cent. But let a British man in a suit show up with a briefcase, he could get whatever he wanted in a flash. Does that sound like The Bahamas today? As we watch the disintegration of the FTX Crypto Currency debacle, the meltdown of a youngster who was worth billions so he said, and now today is worth nothing, you have to ask yourself what is wrong with us? Each day our young black men and women in this country, in fact even the white Bahamians to a large extent, have proposals that they put before a bank and get turned down. The result is billions of dollars in the banks to lend but the banks including the Central Bank says there are no lenders. But over the past months government officials, lawyers and everyone with their hands out were obsessing over this young American who showed up claiming that he was worth billions, many even have disrespected the Prime Minister’s office by showing up in short pants and sandals, flashing all his wealth around. Turns out the wealth was a fantasy. Turns out he may just be another one of the crooks in the long line of crooks that come to the Caribbean and simply rip us off with their wild talk about money and dreams planted in the heads of our unsuspecting public officials. The Securities Commission has now stepped in, so the accountants are now lining up to pick over the carcass. The country’s reputation is again tarnished, and the silly boy who came and hoodwinked us all says only in his formal statement “ sorry I fucked up”. Yeah, you fucked up. Now carry your ass straight to jail.