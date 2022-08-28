MITCHELL RESPONDS TO HUBERT INGRAHAM

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

*FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*

The PLP has done much more than Public Relations in one year. Mr. Ingraham was being a bit cheeky but when you read what he said as opposed to the headline, he actually praised and approved the PLP government’s performance.

I therefore thank the former Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham, for his general support of the PLP’s  first year in office. His praise for our work accords with the generally good reviews that the administration is getting across the country.

Good public relations is another way of saying that the PLP is doing a good job in letting the public know what we are doing.

We are of course tackling some complex issues and in time we will tick all of the boxes.

Some policy initiatives can be seen now and some are not yet in the public domain, but we encourage all and sundry to stand by.

It is however great that Mr Ingraham is able to be measured and generally objective in his observations, notwithstanding his FNM membership.

But the reduction of VAT is a big deal. Settling the long outstanding labour contracts for the public service is a big deal. Fixing the economy of Grand Bahama is a big deal. Finishing the three major international airports in the country is a big deal. These were hard and complex decisions taken in the first year.

So there was a lot done and there are more to come.

Additionally, starting the housing programme is a big deal. Dealing with our international relationships and climate change is a big deal. Distribution of taxi and livery plates is a big deal.

Watch and see for there are more to come.

Fred Mitchell
Chairman
PLP
22 August  2022

This Week's Posts

THINGS ARE GOING WELL YET PEOPLE UNHAPPY

SHOOTING OURSELVES IN THE FOOT

THE BOULE: PM DAVIS AND FORMER PM PJ AND ANDY YOUNG

BACK TO SCHOOL

ADRIAN GIBSON WITHDRAWS THE CASE

THE CRETIN AND THE FIEND IN THE FNM ARE FIGHTING

MITCHELL RESPONDS TO HUBERT INGRAHAM

This Month's Posts

BACK TO SCHOOL

ADRIAN GIBSON WITHDRAWS THE CASE

THE CRETIN AND THE FIEND IN THE FNM ARE FIGHTING

MITCHELL RESPONDS TO HUBERT INGRAHAM

DUANE SANDS TRIES TO DEFEND THE DEAD FNM

TOO MUCH GOSSIP IN OUR PUBLIC POLICY

The Fox Hill Community Band

Public Service Minister Mitchell Speaks To Recruits

Rest In Peace Lynden Pindling

The PAHO Candidate Comes Calling

Wi Fi In Fox Hill

VOICE NOTE: FROM PLP CHAIRMAN & MINISTER OF PUBLIC SERVICE & FOREIGN AFFAIRS, FRIDAY, 26TH AUGUST 2022.

BACK TO SCHOOL

ADRIAN GIBSON WITHDRAWS THE CASE

THE CRETIN AND THE FIEND IN THE FNM ARE FIGHTING

MITCHELL RESPONDS TO HUBERT INGRAHAM

DUANE SANDS TRIES TO DEFEND THE DEAD FNM

TOO MUCH GOSSIP IN OUR PUBLIC POLICY

Facebook-f Instagram