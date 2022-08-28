THE CRETIN AND THE FIEND IN THE FNM ARE FIGHTING

Hiram Kelly and Oma Archer

Hiram Kelly is one of these idiot, stupid FNMs who is always in some kind of fight or other. He has been arrested more times than you a shake a stick at for disruptive behaviour whether against the PLP and mainly within the FNM, drunk, cursing and carrying on. It is almost as if he is bi polar. That is the cretin. Then you have another noisy, dishonest , criminal jackass named Omar Archer. He is the fiend. His claim to fame is being so stupid as to jump from a two story police lock up and broke his legs after being held in custody for defaming and assaulting some PLP or other. He was used by Dr. Hubert Minnis to savage the PLP with a slew of lies throughout the campaigns. Well iron met iron last week outside a Carmichael Branch meeting. It was to the point where the cretin and the fiend met in mortal combat. One got beat up for defending Hubert Minnis and the other is under arrest for defending Michael Pintard. Such is the state of the FNM, that the leaders of the party had to publish separate statements, Chairman and Leader that they do not tolerate violence. Problem is the party, the FNM, has a history of it. But we don’t feel sorry for them. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer bunch.