ADRIAN GIBSON WITHDRAWS THE CASE

So Adrian Gibson feels the noose tightening around his neck.  The MP who is up before the courts charged with bribery and corruption in public office, withdrew a criminal libel case against  a former employee of the Water and Sewerage Corporation who  said publicly that Mr. Gibson was corrupt.  The man Greg Miller was charged with intentional libel and the case was going forward before the magistrate. Mr. Gibson went in the witness stand and was about to be cross examined by Mr. Miller’s lawyer Ian Cargill.  It suddenly occurred to Mr. Gibson that wait a second if I get cross examined by this fellow I could say something which will jeopardize my  own criminal case.  So Mr. Gibson backed away.  He tried to get Mr. Miller to apologise, but Mr. Miller refused reportedly.  Mr. Gibson then said as a Christian he forgave Mr. Miller.  What an ace bullshitter Mr. Gibson is. This doesn’t fool anyone. That took place before the court on Friday 26 August 2022.

