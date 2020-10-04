Mitchell Says The Government Is Forced To Open

In an interview in The Tribune posted on Saturday 3 October 2020, responded to the fact that the country is going to be open to tourists without the need to quarantine for 14 days and they need a swab test that is less than seven years old. If the tourist stays more than four days, they must do a paid antigen text, repeating one taken at entry at the airport on arrival. Senator Fred Mitchell was asked the views of the Progressive Liberal Party:

“Hotels, as I understand it, had taken the position that unless the government was able to put in place something that allows tourists to come and not feel trapped here, then there is no point in them opening because there would be no market.

“So, I’m saying that is why the government has been forced to do what it’s doing.

“They’ve gotta get some money into the economy. The issue is, as with everything they’ve done, it’s whether or not we have the capacity to monitor all of the rules that they put in place.

“The science should dictate what we do. I’m saying there’s a balance that has to be struck between life on one hand, livelihood on the next.

“It’s the government that has to make the judgement and it’s the government that must ensure that whatever rule they set in place must be properly enforced.”