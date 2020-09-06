Home
MITCHELL TO FILE SUIT AGAINST GUARDIAN AND TRIBUNE
September 6, 2020
2:17 pm
As a result of the false and defamatory reports in the Nassau Guardian and The Tribune by the Tribune and Guardian reporters last week, Senator Fred Mitchell reportedly will file suit against the newspapers shortly.
