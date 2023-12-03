Mitchell With Kissinger

File Photo

Henry Kissinger, late U S Secretary of State and Paul Volcker, late Chair of the U S Central Bank with Fred Mitchell and former Minister Khalis Rolle  and host Jack Hennesy, former Chair of  CSFB, at dinner in Lyford Cay 28 February 2016

