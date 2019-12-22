MP South Eleuthera Embarrasses Himself | Monday 16 December 2019

Hank Johnson was a man possessed. He was upset because Fred Mitchell, the Chairman of the PLP, was in his constituency and sent out a voice note explaining how an MP, unamend, had directed the executives of a foreign company not to stay at a business establishment owned by PLPs and not to eat at their restaurant. Mr. Johnson confronted Mr. Mitchell in the airport at Governor’s Harbour, cursing like a man o war sailor. But Mr. Johnson did not reckon on Mr. Mitchell who has a creed taught to him by the late George Mackey: “ Not only one woman born a crazy child; and if you can play crazy I can play crazy too.” Mr. Johnson claimed that Mr. Mitchell was talking shit. Mr. Mitchell told him: “ Well you need to stop talking shit.” There it is.