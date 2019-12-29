MPS & SENATORS TO BE SEARCHED AT BAHAMIAN AIRPORTS

A new policy has been decided by the Airport Authority, they say at the behest of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of the United States. Bahamian Parliamentarians who were previously in the limited exempted category of those passing through the security area are now to be subject to pat down and search. The only group to be exempted is Cabinet Ministers. This changes the position which was decided by the last Cabinet of The Bahamas under the International Civil Aviation Organization ( ICAO) rules which allow countries to provide for the exempted categories of persons travelling through the airport. This is an unlawful infringement of the sovereignty of The Bahamas by the Americans, if this is so. However we are not surprised since the FNM never stands up to the Americans on anything.