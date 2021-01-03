NATIONAL HONOURS FROM THE QUEEN DISGRACE

Merceline Dahl Regis M D

So the first thing is you want to congratulate all those who got these British honours from the Queen on the 31st December 2020. So this comment is not about their service but about the silliness of these British honours. Amongst them is Merceline Dahl Regis who saved the backside of Hubert Minnis from the pandemic disaster by at least putting some order into the health care system, even though it is almost now right back into a state of collapse. They made her a Companion of St Michael and St George (CMG), the status just below knighthood. Others got the award for various kinds for the Order the British Empire. This empire does not exist but the Uncle Tom Government of Hubert Minnis are still giving these things out. They refuse to put the regulations in place to give ordinary Bahamians the national honours under the National Honours legislation. They are such slaves that this practice of those outmoded British awards continues. Once more shame on them.