New Five Dollar Bill | 17 September 2020

The Central Bank of The Bahamas is pleased to release its new $5 banknote on September 23, 2020, the seventh instalment in its CRISP Evolution family of banknotes.

Consistent with its mandate to provide safe and secure banknotes, the Central Bank continues to combine modern design perspectives with innovative security features to create culturally relevant banknotes that the public can use with confidence. This banknote, like the $1 released in 2017 under the CRISP Evolution umbrella, is printed on Giesecke + Devrient’s durable Hybrid™ substrate, allowing it to last longer and stay cleaner in circulation than previous versions printed on cotton. For more information on this banknote and other denominations in the CRISP Evolution family, kindly visit the Central Bank’s website at https://www.centralbankbahamas.com/banknotes, where you can also download the banknote app and access the online banknote training tool. The banknote app may also be downloaded from the Apple iTunes and Google Play stores under the name CBBBanknoteMAP