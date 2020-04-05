NEW POLICE CHIEF TAKES OVER

Tribune photo

Congratulations to Paul Rolle, the new Commissioner of Police who took over in a handing over ceremony, live and in living colour on Monday 30 March 2020. Mr. Rolle is a pastor at Golden Gates Assembly. He hails from Nicholls Town in Andros. He is also a trained lawyer. He comes with a bit of controversy with PLPs because of his connection to the arrest of former Minister Shane Gibson and former Senator Frank Smith. The Leader of the Opposition did not object to the choice however. There is a new Deputy Commissioner of Police Ismela Davis, the first female in the job. There was some negative commentary about the pictures that were taken and the need for physical separation in the Covid 19 crisis time when the official photo was taken.