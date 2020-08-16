NO MORE BAKERIES AND NO MORE HARDWARE STORES

The FNM and their Prime Minister Hubert Minnis who calls himself the competent authority but who is really the incompetent authority, issued an order mid-week last week which banned retail bakeries from opening. They did this to get at Dunkin Donuts it appears because the order came one day after Dunkin Donuts said that as a bakery they were open for business. The problem is as usual, the incompetent authority used a canon where a fly swat should have been used. The little mom and pop bakeries in the neighbourhoods have to close and there were long lines at Purity Bakery as a result looking for bread. The FNM and Hubert Minnis don’t get it. No one is into them.