NORTH ANDROS PUBLIC MEETING WITH LEO LIGHTBOURNE MP

9 February 2023
Fred Mitchell MP addressing the people of North Andros at the North Andros High School 9 February 2023 with Minister Obie Wilchcombe, MP Leonardo Lightbourne, Minister Pia Glover Rolle MP, Minister JoBeth Coleby Davis MP.
9 February 2023
Fred Mitchell MP addressing the people of North Andros at the North Andros High School 9 February 2023 with Minister Obie Wilchcombe, MP Leonardo Lightbourne, Minister Pia Glover Rolle MP, Minister JoBeth Coleby Davis MP.
This Week's Posts
This Month's Posts