BISHOPS PRIESTS AND DEACONS ARE SILENT AS LAMBS

Roman Catholic Archbishop Patrick Pinder: where is his voice on immigration?

Fred Mitchell, Chairman of the PLP has spoken out several times during the past week about the silence of the religious community in the face of the hatred and killing threats by various public activists in the country over the past month.  In particular, the Roman Catholic Archbishop Patrick Pinder who has a large Haitian community is silent in the face of the threats to that community in this country.  What happened to “ Thus said the  Lord!”  Guess not in the case of the Haitians.

