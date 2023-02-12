WHAT’S WITH MR WHITE MP?

The late Nurse Naomi Christie used to call Caucasians as born with nature’s passport.  In the United States, they call it “ white privilege”.  Just when you think that this stuff doesn’t exist anymore, you run into it in the most unexpected places.  Adrian White, the FNM MP for St Ann’s. gets up last week on 8 February 2023 in the House and makes a statement about the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister wearing a black hat with a white sail and said that it was sending out secret messages, presumably this was to question the patriotism of the two men.   He then had to be badgered by his own side to withdraw it when it became clear that the statement was invective and racist.  This from a man who is married to a Haitian and a black woman. Interesting.  But racism is so insidious and the privilege so ingrained that he probably never thought it would be patently offensive.

