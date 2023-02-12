COMPLAINTS ABOUT GOVERNMENT BUREAUCRACY

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

 

Have you ever tried to get paid by the government? It’s like walking a maze or the process of collecting rent from the clapboard houses on Sunday morning.  Every excuse in the book: it’s in the Treasury, the voucher was just signed, we made a mistake on the voucher, You can think of others.  This is not acceptable.  Sometimes people don’t get paid and no one seems to give a hoot that there is no bread in the larder as a result of it.  There is plenty of money so that’s not the problem but there is something really foul about the bureaucracy of the government that just can’t seem to pay when it is necessary to pay, not because they do not have it but for some reason, they just don’t do it.

This Week's Posts

The Bahamas Diaspora Association pays a courtesy call on Fred Mitchell

FRED MITCHELL AT THE CONGO TOWN FESTIVAL

THINGS GET NASTIER AND NASTIER FROM THE FNM

CARICOM MEETING TO BEGIN THIS WEEK

MESSAGES OF HATE AND LIES FROM LINCOLN BAIN

THE INSURANCE COMPANIES MUST PAY

WHY DO WE PAY TAXES?

This Month's Posts

CARICOM MEETING TO BEGIN THIS WEEK

MESSAGES OF HATE AND LIES FROM LINCOLN BAIN

THE INSURANCE COMPANIES MUST PAY

WHY DO WE PAY TAXES?

NORTH ANDROS PUBLIC MEETING WITH LEO LIGHTBOURNE MP

BISHOPS PRIESTS AND DEACONS ARE SILENT AS LAMBS

WHAT’S WITH MR WHITE MP?

COMPLAINTS ABOUT GOVERNMENT BUREAUCRACY

JUNIOR JUNKANOO ON BAY STREET

Congratulations Dr. Kahamaron Seymour, Son of Keith Seymour LLB

Happy Valentine’s Day To Ambassador Brian Seymour And His Wife Kathy

Delano Franklin Of Former Jamaican Senator Dies

CARICOM MEETING TO BEGIN THIS WEEK

MESSAGES OF HATE AND LIES FROM LINCOLN BAIN

THE INSURANCE COMPANIES MUST PAY

WHY DO WE PAY TAXES?

NORTH ANDROS PUBLIC MEETING WITH LEO LIGHTBOURNE MP

BISHOPS PRIESTS AND DEACONS ARE SILENT AS LAMBS

Facebook-f Instagram