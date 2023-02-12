COMPLAINTS ABOUT GOVERNMENT BUREAUCRACY

Have you ever tried to get paid by the government? It’s like walking a maze or the process of collecting rent from the clapboard houses on Sunday morning. Every excuse in the book: it’s in the Treasury, the voucher was just signed, we made a mistake on the voucher, You can think of others. This is not acceptable. Sometimes people don’t get paid and no one seems to give a hoot that there is no bread in the larder as a result of it. There is plenty of money so that’s not the problem but there is something really foul about the bureaucracy of the government that just can’t seem to pay when it is necessary to pay, not because they do not have it but for some reason, they just don’t do it.