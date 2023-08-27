NOW AN IDLE DEBATE ON ABORTION: THIS AIN’T THE USA

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Mario Moxey, the pastor, who says an 11 year old should  carry a rapist’s baby to term

The headlines in the press over the past week, were taken up with the case of an 11 year old who was allegedly raped and became pregnant and the parents wanted to carry out an abortion.  The wise old men of the church weighed in led by Mario Moxey to say that there should be no abortion.  The Prime Minister Philip Davis countered with abortion is a personal decision. We agree with the latter and there should be an abortion.  NO way an 11 year old should be made  to carry a baby that was totally unwanted and impregnated without consent. These old men of the cloth should go sit down.

This Week's Posts

DR MICHAEL DARVILLE GIVES BACK TO SCHOOL

THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY PUT THEIR FOOT IN IT

STEPHEN GARDINER OLYMPIAN  HAS A BAD INJURY

THE FOOLISHNESS OF THE NORTH ANDROS ACTIVIST’S REPLY

FRED MITCHELL ON LOYALTY FAITHFULNESS AND TRUST

POETIC JUSTICE: THE DEATH OF FRED SMITH’S CLIENT?

THE MARIJUANA BILL IS COMING

This Month's Posts

THE FOOLISHNESS OF THE NORTH ANDROS ACTIVIST’S REPLY

FRED MITCHELL ON LOYALTY FAITHFULNESS AND TRUST

POETIC JUSTICE: THE DEATH OF FRED SMITH’S CLIENT?

THE MARIJUANA BILL IS COMING

TRUMP GETTING WHAT HE DESERVES

NOW AN IDLE DEBATE ON ABORTION: THIS AIN’T THE USA

BAHAMIANS NEED PROTECTION FROM BANK FAILURE: IMF

WOMEN’S CONFERENCE ENDS

Happy 80th Birthday Perry Christie Former Prime Minister

Happy Anniversary Mr. And Mrs. Philip Davis

Marking Sir Lynden Pindling’s Death

Fred Mitchell addresses concerns about the Grand Bahama Port Authority

THE FOOLISHNESS OF THE NORTH ANDROS ACTIVIST’S REPLY

FRED MITCHELL ON LOYALTY FAITHFULNESS AND TRUST

POETIC JUSTICE: THE DEATH OF FRED SMITH’S CLIENT?

THE MARIJUANA BILL IS COMING

TRUMP GETTING WHAT HE DESERVES

NOW AN IDLE DEBATE ON ABORTION: THIS AIN’T THE USA

Facebook-f Instagram