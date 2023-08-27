NOW AN IDLE DEBATE ON ABORTION: THIS AIN’T THE USA

Mario Moxey, the pastor, who says an 11 year old should carry a rapist’s baby to term

The headlines in the press over the past week, were taken up with the case of an 11 year old who was allegedly raped and became pregnant and the parents wanted to carry out an abortion. The wise old men of the church weighed in led by Mario Moxey to say that there should be no abortion. The Prime Minister Philip Davis countered with abortion is a personal decision. We agree with the latter and there should be an abortion. NO way an 11 year old should be made to carry a baby that was totally unwanted and impregnated without consent. These old men of the cloth should go sit down.