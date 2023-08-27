TRUMP GETTING WHAT HE DESERVES

On Thursday 24 August 2023, Donald J Trump, the former President of the United States, was arraigned before a judge on criminal charges for the fourth time.  This time he is charged in the state courts of Georgia for trying to overturn the general election results in the United States to maintain himself in power.  He is charged with 18 others including his former Chief of Staff.  This is what you call the wheels of justice grinding slowly.  It also makes the United States look like a banana republic.  There is a piling up effect when you read the US press and watch the TV coverage.  It is sad to feel sorry for Donald Trump though. He is an awful man, with bad manners, racist to the core and without empathy for the oppressed.  It could not have happened to a finer person.  The betting is that he will go to jail and go to jail for a long time. And so he should.

