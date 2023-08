The Attorney General Ryan Pinder revealed last week the draft legislation to legalize the use of marijuana in The Bahamas at least partially. Recreational use of marijuana will continue to be a crime if the government gets its way. This is bad news. Marijuana should be lawful to use period. This halfway house makes no sense. But already you have people setting about to derail even those limited moves. Let’s see what the mealy-mouthed opposition has to say on the issue.