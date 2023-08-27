POETIC JUSTICE: THE DEATH OF FRED SMITH’S CLIENT?

( This was a story in The Tribune 25 August 2023. The Lord works in mysterious ways. Fred Smith’s actions have been thwarted. If Mr. Jean had stayed in Haiti where he belonged he might still be alive.—Editor)

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Jean Rony Jean-Charles, the man born in The Bahamas to Haitian parents, whose legal case had profound implications for the country’s immigration and citizenship laws, was stabbed to death Wednesday night.

The legal proceedings surrounding his case remain unresolved.

In 2017, immigration officials apprehended him on September 18, subsequently deporting him to Haiti on November 24 of the same year. Following those events, Supreme Court Justice Gregory Hilton issued a compelling order for his return, asserting that his detention, expulsion, and subsequent deprivation of personal liberty were all unlawful. Attorney Fred Smith took it upon himself to journey to Haiti, locate Jean-Charles, and successfully repatriate him to The Bahamas.

However, the Court of Appeal later challenged the Supreme Court’s decision on procedural grounds, arguing that there was no constitutional breach due to uncertainties surrounding the individual’s identity. An appeal contesting this ruling is awaiting consideration by the Privy Council.

Human Rights Bahamas, in a statement on Jean-Charles’ passing, said: “It is with great sadness that we attempt to come to terms with the senseless death of Jean Rony Jean Charles, whose resolute fight for justice became a beacon of hope for so many young people facing discrimination and brutality because of their ethnic background.

“Jean Rony’s bravery in confronting the hurdles placed in front of him, and demanding that his fundamental rights be upheld, was exemplary.

“The executive and membership of Human Rights Bahamas wish to offer our sincere condolences to his loved ones, who displayed amazing courage, commitment and perseverance in ensuring that Jean Rony was returned to his homeland after being so cruelly and unjustly expelled,” they continued.

“Though he is gone, Jean Rony’s shining example will always light the way for those who are called to fight oppression and injustice in the name of a more fair, decent and humane future for The Bahamas.”