ONE YEAR OUT AND THE BLOOM IS OFF THE ROSE?

The realities of government are falling upon us. The euphoria of the days on the 16 September 2022 and the days after have evaporated. Now we are in the hard slog of governing.

The Party’s Chairman Fred Mitchell warned many that the business of government is hard work. The glamour is not what you think it is. The problems are real: the poverty, the homelessness and the hunger. The telephone calls are relentless and voters are not thankful.

The other point too is that you understand when you come into government that even amongst your colleagues, decision are transactional. Dud Maynard, the former PLP Chairman used to say: “Hand wash hand, make hand come clean”.

Sometimes you discover that your colleagues may not really believe what you believe. That parties are elected really as an alliance and the devil is always in the details.

So the Leader of the Pack is Philip Brave Davis and it is he who will have the job of quieting the noisy, feeding the hungry and freeing the captives. We look to you.

What is always needed is a rank assessment of where we are and objectifying if you will of our performance. Then we seek midcourse corrections and move forward.

