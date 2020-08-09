Out With The Old In With The Old At ZNS

So you know part of the FNM propaganda line against the PLP is that the PLP is a party of old people. They have some of the PLP’s young people repeating that nonsense. The fact is most people who are members of the PLP are under 40 years of age. They control the party. The PLP keeps pointing out the facts. The age cohort of the leadership of the FNM is no different from the leadership of the PLP. Hubert Minnis graduated from St Augustine’s College one year after Fred Mitchell. Hubert Minnis plans to run again for office, seeking another five year term. But the latest is the ouster of former Director of News at ZNS Mike Smith as Chairman of the Board at ZNS. Mr. Smith served as an MP for ten years and then a High Commissioner for five years. He has a lot of miles on him and is post 70 years of age. Mr. Smith told the press he resigned. The story is that the entire Board was not reappointed. No one knows why. Guess who replaced him. The man in the picture Frederik Gottlieb, who served as an FNM MP in the 1987 to 1992 years. Mr. Gottlieb has got to be knocking 75 years of age. Well you know with the FNM never let the truth interfere with a good story.