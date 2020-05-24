P. M. TELLS THE CHURCH WHAT TO DO: CHURCH IS SILENT

The newest order by the Prime Minister on Covid 19 is that the church must not hold communion when they start their worship services. In New Providence, starting today, you can go to church in your car. Your car? But get this the church had nothing to say. Just accepted it and moved on. The Catholic and Anglican Bishops have let the country down by their failure to stand up to this public overreach. The Christian Council has proven to be weak and feckless. The Christian Council in Abaco participated in the charade funeral of the 55 unidentified bodies in the face of the protests of the families on 22 May 2020. The Christian Council President Tinker in Abaco attacked the Leader of the Opposition calling him the “ the wannabe prime minister”. So in the end we have no spiritual leadership either.