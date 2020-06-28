Peter Graham Former UBP Minister Dies

Peter Graham, the founder of the law firm Graham Thompson and Co died on Thursday 25 June 2020. He was 93 years old. His firm said that he had been coming to work every day and was considered to be in good health and so the death came as a surprise. He was regarded as a white liberal in that he was not a prisoner of the United Bahamian Party’s past of racism and exclusion. He built a firm across racial, party and ideological divides. Mr. Graham was for example the partner of both Sean McWeeney, Sir Lynden Pindling’s Attorney General and of Sir Lynden’s daughter Michelle. Mr. Graham served in the House of Assembly from 1956 to 1972 as the MP for Long Island. He was also the first Minister of Labour and Housing under the United Bahamian Party from 1965 to 1967. There is one UBP Minister left and that is Sir Godfrey Kelly, the former Minister of Education. There is also only one PLP Minister left from the Pindling Cabinet the Most Hon. Arthur D. Hanna. Both men are in their 90s.