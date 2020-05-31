PETER TURNQUEST: PIPER PICKING PICKLED PEPPERS

An old nursery rhymeIf Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppersHow many pecks of pickled peppers did Peter Piper pick?

That is the question everyone is asking about Peter Turnquest, the Minister of Finance. He is lost. He came to office saying he would run the lowest deficit and cut the national debt. In three years, he has borrowed 3 billion dollars with little to show for it. He now proposes to borrow another 1.3 billion more. The country is in a mess with no revenue streams in the middle of the Covid 19 pandemic and he has no idea what to do to resolve it. The PLP says open up the economy, Let’s start work again.