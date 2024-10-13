Philip Galanis Dies

11 October 2024

From Fred Mitchell, Chair of the PLP:

I have sadly confirmed with Mrs Tonya Galanis the death of her husband and our former MP and Senator Philip Galanis early this morning.

He was the Chair of our Trade Commission.

I have known him since high school in St Augustine’s, where he succeeded me as president of the Student Council.

He served our country and party with devotion and faithfulness. He fought hard for the victory of 2021 and helped to chart the reforms of the party.

On behalf of Prime Minister Philip Davis and our entire leadership team, parliamentary team, officers, and members, and on my own behalf, I extend heartfelt condolences. May he rest in peace.

