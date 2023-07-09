HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY: this was the head table at the 50th anniversary gala on 7 July 2023 to mark the independence of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. It is a year of jubilee. We had the Chairman of the Commonwealth Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda visit, as did Walter Roban, Deputy Premier of Bermuda, Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, Baroness Patricia Scotland, Secretary General of the Commonwealth; Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis with the Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and Mrs. Cooper. A fine time was had by all. Our photo of the week.