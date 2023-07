MEETING WITH THE SAUDIS: left to right: Anthony Stuart, Senior Director, Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Aviation; H.E Tony Joudi, Bahamas Ambassador to KSA & Qatar; Mrs Cecilia Cooper, DPM Chester Cooper, Abdulrahman Al-Marshad CEO, Saudi Fund for Development (SFD). The occasion was the signing of a loan for 10 million from the Saudis for tourism development.