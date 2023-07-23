SHAME ON THE FNM FOR ATTACKING BELL AGAIN

The FNM has several ministers in their sights that they think are vulnerable. They are always after JoBeth Coleby Davis. They are always after Kirk Cornish. They are always after Keith Bell.

They are helped along when Ministers understand that if they respond in a certain way, it only lights the fire not dampens it.

Such is the advice now with regard to the latest trumped-up charge by the FNM against Mr. Bell. This from a group of people who have two Members of Parliament one sitting and one former, before the courts, but not a peep from them about their own faults.

The story is that a group of non-national workers at the site of the British Colonial did not have work permits and were interdicted by Immigration officers. The workers were released from custody without charge and their employers were given a chance to get their paperwork straight. This happens all the time. The release was approved in accordance with the rules.

The FNM now wants Keith Bell to resign because he himself answered the statement. He has become the lightning rod as he was when he answered the issue of performing the swearing-in ceremony at the church funeral.

These are just unforced errors and our view is that Ministers ought to isolate themselves from these kinds of routine statements and allow this to be done by statement or by the spokesmen for the ministry or department.

There should be a buffer between the minister and the public on matters such as this. There is no policy issue involved.

