MICHAEL PINTARD PLAY ACTING TO NO EFFECT

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Last week, the headlines of both newspapers carried on their front pages, a story about a row that took place between the Leader of  Government Business Obie Wilchcombe and the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard  Mr. Pintard was defying a rule of the House on relevance.  He sought to turn the debate on the Governor General’s charity work into a debate on the performance of the Minister for Immigration. The FNM has decided that the Immigration Minister Keith Bell is politically vulnerable so they are making him a  point of attack.  The Speaker said it should not happen and Mr. Pintard was insisting to the point where there was a back and forth in the House and ultimately the House was suspended to stop the row.  Of course Mr. Pintard got what he wanted.  He is an actor and play acting gets him far.  So once the PLP understand that this is no genuine performance but just all an act, we should know how to deal with him.

This Week's Posts

Rev. Lloyd Smith Passes

Fred Mitchell at a courtesy dinner in London

Fred Mitchell and Michael Halkitis at EU CELAC

SHAME ON THE FNM FOR ATTACKING BELL AGAIN

MICHAEL PINTARD PLAY ACTING TO NO EFFECT

A DRUNKEN LADY IN LONG ISLAND

THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY FAILS AGAIN

This Month's Posts

SHAME ON THE FNM FOR ATTACKING BELL AGAIN

MICHAEL PINTARD PLAY ACTING TO NO EFFECT

A DRUNKEN LADY IN LONG ISLAND

THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY FAILS AGAIN

THE PRIME MINISTER AS CHAIR OF CARIFORUM

INDEPDENDECE IN MIAMI

THE MURDERS CONTINUE

THE BOASTING OF THE MANAGER OF THE CONTAINER PORT

THE CONTINUOUS PROBLEMS WITH POWER

WE ARE NEAR THE MIDPOINT

Tony Joudi Is Ambassador To Saudi Arabia

Rt, Hon. D Gail Saunders Gets State-Recognised Funeral

SHAME ON THE FNM FOR ATTACKING BELL AGAIN

MICHAEL PINTARD PLAY ACTING TO NO EFFECT

A DRUNKEN LADY IN LONG ISLAND

THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY FAILS AGAIN

THE PRIME MINISTER AS CHAIR OF CARIFORUM

INDEPDENDECE IN MIAMI

Facebook-f Instagram