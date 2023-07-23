A DRUNKEN LADY IN LONG ISLAND

Long Island is an island that does not vote PLP. In fact, the racism is so deep in that island that the PLP hardly has a chance except in the north where the PLP has traditionally had support. The FNM government has failed Long Island over time, even though the people of Long Island have been faithful to the FNM. Their MP Adrian Gibson is now before the courts for malfeasance. Fred Mitchell, Chairman of the PLP, holds a series of meetings in Long island every year around the time of independence. This year was no exception. The meeting took place and while spirited and largely about the unfished road works, it was a good and serious meeting which included amongst others the President of the Stella Maris Owners Association. In the end though, there was a drunken lady who came in and sought to disturb the meeting by asking questions about subjects which had already been settled. Then when Mr. Mitchell had left the island, she distributed a voice note cursing Mr. Mitchell and telling him not to come back to Long Island. This is the kind of stupidity that has caused the island to remain backward and undeveloped.