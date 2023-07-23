THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY FAILS AGAIN

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Fred Mitchell, Chair of the PLP, is  a supporter of the changes announced and proposed by the Prime Minister Philip Davis with respect to Freeport. The Prime Minster has not announced the proposed changes but he has said that it is time for decisive action.  His Attorney General says that he has sent the bill to the Grand Bahama Port Authority for services offered by the government to the city and not paid for by the Port.  The matter is going to arbitration but the figures are believed to be in the tens of millions of dollars. In the meantime, the Port has been engaging in a lot of sound and fury over the past few weeks.  Largely it’s been public relations designed to show how  good they are as people.  The PLP Chair Mr. Mitchell said that this is not about whether their shareholders are good people or not. Freeport is in decline and the government must do something about it.

This Week's Posts

Rev. Lloyd Smith Passes

Fred Mitchell at a courtesy dinner in London

Fred Mitchell and Michael Halkitis at EU CELAC

SHAME ON THE FNM FOR ATTACKING BELL AGAIN

MICHAEL PINTARD PLAY ACTING TO NO EFFECT

A DRUNKEN LADY IN LONG ISLAND

THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY FAILS AGAIN

This Month's Posts

SHAME ON THE FNM FOR ATTACKING BELL AGAIN

MICHAEL PINTARD PLAY ACTING TO NO EFFECT

A DRUNKEN LADY IN LONG ISLAND

THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY FAILS AGAIN

THE PRIME MINISTER AS CHAIR OF CARIFORUM

INDEPDENDECE IN MIAMI

THE MURDERS CONTINUE

THE BOASTING OF THE MANAGER OF THE CONTAINER PORT

THE CONTINUOUS PROBLEMS WITH POWER

WE ARE NEAR THE MIDPOINT

Tony Joudi Is Ambassador To Saudi Arabia

Rt, Hon. D Gail Saunders Gets State-Recognised Funeral

SHAME ON THE FNM FOR ATTACKING BELL AGAIN

MICHAEL PINTARD PLAY ACTING TO NO EFFECT

A DRUNKEN LADY IN LONG ISLAND

THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY FAILS AGAIN

THE PRIME MINISTER AS CHAIR OF CARIFORUM

INDEPDENDECE IN MIAMI

Facebook-f Instagram