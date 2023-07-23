THE PRIME MINISTER AS CHAIR OF CARIFORUM

The Prime Minister Philip Davis with the delegation from The Bahamas at the EU/CELAC Summit18 July 2023 in Brussels.

Prime Minister Philip Davis led the delegation of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the Summit of Latin America and the Caribbean and the European Union (EU/CELAC). Sixty countries in all.  This is the first time that the conference has taken place in 8 years.  The Prime Minister decried the immoral actions of the EU in seeking to destroy the financial services sector in The Bahamas by the unilateral application of financial rules which have crippled the sector in Nassau.

