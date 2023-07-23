INDEPDENDECE IN MIAMI

The largest group of Bahamians overseas live in the South Florida area. They came together for a banquet to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of The Bahamas. The Prime Minister Philip Davis headlined the event and there were over 300 people at the banquet. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell joined the banquet at the Diplomat Hotel in Hallandale and the church service held at St Agnes Church in Overtown on 16 July 2023.

Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, with Council Woman Shannen Ighodaro nee Hanna of Miami Gardens and formerly of Montell Heights in Nassau with her husband at the 50th anniversary ball of The Bahamas in South Florida at the Diplomat Hotel 21 July 2023

Fred Mitchell with guests at the 50th anniversary banquet at the Diplomat Hotel in Hallandale, Florida left to right Hon. Commissioner Lawrence Martin, Dr. Enid Curtis Pinkney, Hon. Councilwoman Shannan Ighodaro, Yolanda Cash Jackson, Esq.21 July 2023

Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, with Perry Christie, former Prime Minister, with Consul General Curt Hollingsworth and with Fox Hillians David Barr and Vanria Ferguson’s son and Essie Ferguson’s grandson in Miami at St Agnes Church with Rev. Denrick. Rolle to mark 50 years of independence for The Bahamas. 16 July 2023