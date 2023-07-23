THE MURDERS CONTINUE

File photo

Each morning the public in Nassau woke up last week, there as a report of a shooting or a murder. One of them was at 3 a.m in Fox Hill. There were others in Pinewood. It just never stops. What is interesting about the last one in Fox Hill was the reaction of the family of the deceased. They blamed the police. Why? The man was out on bail and had a bracelet which was supposed to be tracking him electronically. They say the battery went dead in the unit and therefore the police should have reacted straight away and arrested him for allowing that to happen and therefore allowing him to wander outside the zone. This led to his being killed. You gotta give it to them. A for ingenuity and F for stupidity.