THE BOASTING OF THE MANAGER OF THE CONTAINER PORT

The folk who work at the Freeport Container Port keep sending messages to the PLP that there is a need to take decisive action against the company for what it is doing to Bahamian employees in Grand Bahama. While some halfhearted measures have been employed by immigration, in the main the company appears to be getting a bye.  The Managing Director openly boasts that he has no fear of immigration because he has connections to the top who will solve any problem he has. This includes the fact that he hires his own daughter on the job with a work permit for a job that a Bahamian can do.

