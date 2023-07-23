THE CONTINUOUS PROBLEMS WITH POWER

File photo

Each day the good Lord brings the power goes off throughout The Bahamas from north to south. You would think by the way the power outages are going on that electricity is something new and experimental. The country has an abundance of sunshine and it is confounding why the country does not decide to simply to go solar totally, once and for all. But no they keep fooling with these engines and clearly, something is wrong and the people who run the power companies for us, do not know what they are doing. Last week, the power was off in Central and North Andros, Mayaguana, Eleuthera, and New Providence just to name a few.