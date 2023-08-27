PHOTO OF THE WEEK

CONGRATULATIONS BAHAMAS WINS AT GOODWILL GAMES: Prime Minister Philip Davis welcomed the swim team back from Jamaica on 22 August 2023, where they participated in the Goodwill Games which began on 18 August 2023 in Kingston and Team Bahamas worked hard to win 55 gold, 45 silver, and 29 bronze medals at the Goodwill Swimming Championships.  He joined the team at the Lynden Pindling International Airport to welcome them back including his own grandson. Nine countries competed at this year’s three-day meet, including defending champions Trinidad and Tobago, The Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana, Grenada, Saint Lucia, Suriname and Turks and Caicos.  Our photo of the week.

