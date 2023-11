OBEDIAH WILCHCOMBE COMPLEX: it is now officially opened and now officially named. The Government Administration Complex in Eight Mile Rock is open for business. It was Mr. Wilchcombe’s final legacy to his beloved constituents. The George Weech Complex in Bimini, the Holmes Rock School and the now Obie Wilchombe Building in Eight Mile Rock. Prime Minister Philip Davis led the dignitaries to officially name the building. Our photo of the week. 14 November 2023