WE MUST WIN  WEST GRAND BAHAMA AND BIMINI

Our comrade at arms Obie Wilchombe up and left us and went to God with our best wishes. It was simply shocking that morning as the text messages started going around that he had been found unresponsive and was not expected to recover. He has now been buried in a mausoleum in West End, in the hometown that he loved and represented.

Now we who are left behind have the task of finishing the work he started. It is a considerable work. He has three brand new buildings which he left in Bimini and in West Grand Bahama. He has the legacy of investment in West End, at Bootle Bay, and at Ginn. And though they are not in full bloom he never stopped trying to improve his native West End. He blamed the development of Freeport for leaving the town of West End the state in which it ow finds itself.

He has the Resort World Development to show the world in Bimini in full flight and with full employment.

The bye-election will be held on Wednesday 22nd November to replace him as MP. We are supporting the PLP’s Kingsley Smith Jr who comes with no baggage except the makeup stuff that the FNMs are throwing at him.

The FNM, candidate on the other hand has three marriages, two divorces, wife beating and engaging in a Ponzi scheme for which people are openly crying for their money back. That’s who the FNM wants to offer for office.

The UBP element of the FNM after at first sitting it out are now in full throttle. You have the Symonettes the D’Aguilars, the Roberts and the Lowes all contributing tens of thousands to the plot and scheme to get Michael Pintard to look like a saviour. They jumped in once Hsuebrt Ingraham made it clear that he was getting back into politics by endorsing the candidate and supporting him from the public platforms. We think they will be embarrassed by their defeat this coming Wednesday.

We encourage all PLPs and people of goodwill to come out to vote on Wednesday 22 November 2023 for Kingsley Smith Jr and the PLP. All the way!

