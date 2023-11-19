INGRAHAM MUST NOT BE ALLOWED TO COME BACK

The FNM is in a state of desperation in West Grand Bahama and Bimini. They chose a man Ricardo Grant who was supposed to be a squeaky clean bishop but turns out he owes everyone in the west town for a Ponzi scheme which he is accused of hosting and for which people are demanding he repay their funds. He is also revealed to have been a wife beater from his two divorce papers. Hubert Ingraham was brought out of retirement to get involved in the race to succeed Obie Wilchombe. He quickly attacked the PLP saying they had neglected the constituency. Only he forgot that it was the FNM who couldn’t finish three buildings started by the PLP before they lost office in 2017 and are only now being finished by the PLP. He also forgot that he sold BTC, the phone company, and left a record of neglect that has given us the worst telephone company in the region. He must not be allowed to come back into public life. His era of neglect is done and we don’t need to go down that road again.