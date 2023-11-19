DPM ON BTC AND ALIV

16 November 2023

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper speaking at a conference put on by the Utilities Regulation Competition Authority made a statement on the state of telecommunications with which we agree. We must now do more than complain. We must throw the entire weight of the government behind reforming the telephone companies that have failed The Bahamas. Here is what he said in his own words:

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Deputy Prime Minister yesterday said the service quality provided by the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) and Aliv is “unacceptable” with their failings “difficult to comprehend”.

Speaking at the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority’s (URCA) digital transformation forum, Chester Cooper blasted both providers over the level and quality of communication services they offerl especially to Family Island residents.

“As far as BTC and ALIV is concerned, we believe that you must find more ways to collaborate within the framework of what is possible within URCA’s guidelines to improve service delivery, most importantly, in the Family Islands,” Mr Cooper, also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, said.

“As I mentioned earlier, I still find it unacceptable that for weeks on end we cannot have data connectivity in Staniel Cay and Black Point, some of the most active touristic destinations in The Bahamas. It is still difficult to comprehend that the Government owns 49 percent plus of each of these companies, yet, we find ourselves with the issues that we face.”

In fact, the Government has a 51.75 percent majority equity ownership interest in Aliv, although Board and management control resides with BISX-listed Cable Bahamas. The 49 percent interest is in BTC.

Mr Cooper, meanwhile, said the Government and Bahamian people are “unhappy shareholders”. He complained of dropped calls in the middle of negotiations with foreign investors and talking up The Bahamas’ “stable” information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure.

He added: “So let me say on behalf of the Government….. let me say on behalf of the 400,000 public shareholders, let me say that we are unhappy shareholders.

“It is most embarrassing, ladies and gentlemen, to have calls dropped. Just as I get on my stride convincing a foreign direct investor who happens to be a billionaire, invested in many places in the world, and just after I talk about a stable democracy, just after I talk about our political stable environment, the beauty of our country, then I talk about the stable ICT infrastructure and the call drops.”

The Exuma and Ragged Island MP added that it is “embarrassing” to be the part-owner of companies that do not provide sufficient service to the Family Islands and encouraged both providers to “deliver” on their commitments.

He said: “It is embarrassing to be a part owner of a company that cannot provide the service needed to children to do their virtual homework in the Family Islands. I’ve had this on my mind for a little while. So I thank URCA for giving me an opportunity to get this off my chest”.