A QUICK TRIP TO SAUDI

Prime Minister Philip Davis represented the country at a one day summit in Saudi Arabia on 16 November 2023. The Saudis are looking for support from our countries in the region for their bid to host Expo 2030 to showcase their country to the world. We have agreed to support their case as has Caricom as a whole. All Prime Ministers and Presidents were accounted for in Riyadh last week. The summit agreed on synergies between the sides but more importantly Saudi Arabia pledged substantial support on the issue of climate change and capital for development. Prime Minister Davis was accompanied by Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister and Ryan Pinder, the Attorney General.