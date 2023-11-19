NO TO THE SALE OF THE TOWERS

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The  Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell has dubbed BTC the worst telephone company in the region because of its poor performance in The Bahamas. The company was sold originally at a fire sale to the Cable and Wireless by Hubert Ingraham who left them 50 million in cash in the company and then the Government took on liabilities of 150 million and counting for the pension but getting 210 million in cash for the sale.  That was a giveaway  Today we have the worst service in the Caribbean. The company has been selling off assets, laying off staff, and not investing in the technology to keep current.  They are expert at marketing cell phones, even as the quality of service deteriorates.  Now they say they want to sell their cell phone towers.  Another way of extracting money out of the Bahamian economy.  We say they should be told a flat-out no. In fact, we believe that the company should be returned to the Bahamian people such is the poor quality of service.

This Week's Posts

WE MUST WIN  WEST GRAND BAHAMA AND BIMINI

INGRAHAM MUST NOT BE ALLOWED TO COME BACK

DPM ON BTC AND ALIV

A QUICK TRIP TO SAUDI

NO TO THE SALE OF THE TOWERS

PHILIP BETHEL’S ANNIVERSARY 

THE 5 G

This Month's Posts

A QUICK TRIP TO SAUDI

NO TO THE SALE OF THE TOWERS

PHILIP BETHEL’S ANNIVERSARY 

THE 5 G

ALMA ADAMS IS BURIED

RICARDO GRANT THE PONZI MAN FNM CANDIDATE

VOTE FOR KINGSLEY SMITH

PETER NYGARD IS GOING TO JAIL AND SO IS BANKMAN FRIED

Robyn Lynes What The Hell Was She Thinking Department

Fred Mitchell In Saudi Arabia

Farewell To Rt Hon. Perry Gomez Former Health Minister

Miriam Roker Day As She Celebrates 100 Years Of Age

A QUICK TRIP TO SAUDI

NO TO THE SALE OF THE TOWERS

PHILIP BETHEL’S ANNIVERSARY 

THE 5 G

ALMA ADAMS IS BURIED

RICARDO GRANT THE PONZI MAN FNM CANDIDATE

Facebook-f Instagram