NO TO THE SALE OF THE TOWERS

The Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell has dubbed BTC the worst telephone company in the region because of its poor performance in The Bahamas. The company was sold originally at a fire sale to the Cable and Wireless by Hubert Ingraham who left them 50 million in cash in the company and then the Government took on liabilities of 150 million and counting for the pension but getting 210 million in cash for the sale. That was a giveaway Today we have the worst service in the Caribbean. The company has been selling off assets, laying off staff, and not investing in the technology to keep current. They are expert at marketing cell phones, even as the quality of service deteriorates. Now they say they want to sell their cell phone towers. Another way of extracting money out of the Bahamian economy. We say they should be told a flat-out no. In fact, we believe that the company should be returned to the Bahamian people such is the poor quality of service.