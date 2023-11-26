CONGRATULATIONS TO BISHOP J CARL RAHMING: after 53 years at the helm of St Paul’s Baptist Church in Fox Hill. The farewell banquet took place at Breezes in Nassau on 24 November 2023. Our photo of the week. The photo is by Calvin Brown Jr. RBDF
