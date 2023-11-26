PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

CONGRATULATIONS TO BISHOP J CARL RAHMING: after 53 years at the helm of St Paul’s Baptist Church in Fox Hill.  The farewell banquet took place at Breezes in Nassau on 24 November 2023. Our photo of the week. The photo is by Calvin Brown Jr. RBDF

This Week's Posts

Fred Mitchell addresses the retirement banquet of Bishop J Carl Rahming

Fred Mitchell at the Diwali Celebrations of the Indian Community in The Bahamas

The Acklins Trade and Development Association’s Banquet

Fred Mitchell at the Funeral of Lawrence Hanna

Improvement works on Freedom Park in Fox Hill

AND THE WINNER IS THE PLP AND KINGSLEY SMITH JR

MP ELECT FOR WEST GRAND BAHAMA AND BIMNI

This Month's Posts

Fred Mitchell at the Funeral of Lawrence Hanna

Improvement works on Freedom Park in Fox Hill

AND THE WINNER IS THE PLP AND KINGSLEY SMITH JR

MP ELECT FOR WEST GRAND BAHAMA AND BIMNI

MICHAEL PINTARD TRIES TO PUT A GOOD FACE ON IT

HUBERT INGRAHAM IS THE BIGGEST LOSER

HUBERT MINNIS READY TO POUNCE

DAUNE SANDS THREATENS TO SUE OVER VOTE BUYING

THE JACKASS IN BIMINI WHO SUNK HIS PARTY’S FORTUNE

FRED MITCHELL IN BIMINI

Thanksgiving In Fox Hill

Meeting Korea

Fred Mitchell at the Funeral of Lawrence Hanna

Improvement works on Freedom Park in Fox Hill

AND THE WINNER IS THE PLP AND KINGSLEY SMITH JR

MP ELECT FOR WEST GRAND BAHAMA AND BIMNI

MICHAEL PINTARD TRIES TO PUT A GOOD FACE ON IT

HUBERT INGRAHAM IS THE BIGGEST LOSER

Facebook-f Instagram