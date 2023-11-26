AND THE WINNER IS THE PLP AND KINGSLEY SMITH JR

We congratulate Kingsley Smith Jr, 50 years old, a dynamic young man, a PLP and now the MP elect for the constituency of West Grand Bahama and Bimini. What a difference a day makes. What a difference a year makes.

The shocking death of Obie Wilchombe, left us all reeling, and now it appears that there has been some reset because as the world moves, we now have a new face and the next generation to take the project farther.

Mr. Smith came into the race against the background of relentless negativity by both forces in the PLP and without. He kept his cool and was granted the privilege of running for the seat. The party then embraced him and now he has won.

The following statement was issued by the Progressive Liberal Party upon his victory:

23 November 2023

The Progressive Liberal Party joins the Leader of the PLP in expressing warmest congratulations to Kingsley Smith Jr. on his election to Parliament as the MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini.

We are confident that Mr. Smith, in his own right, will be a good representative for the constituency and a worthy successor to the late Hon Obie Wilchcombe.

Thank you to all who participated in the election; who ran our campaign; and who sent us well wishes and financial support.

This election result is the repudiation of the salacious campaign waged by both foreign and domestic opponents to discredit the candidate and the party. Our Leader Philip Davis and the candidate stayed the course and now we have won. This goes to the great credit of the people of West Grand Bahama and Bimini.

Now it’s on to better days ahead for us all.

